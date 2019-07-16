2 flippant Tahsildars suspended in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Suryapet: District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Tuesday issued orders suspending the Tahsildars of Mellachervu and Chinthalapalem mandals in the district on charges of not attending to their duties without permission from the higher officials concerned.

According to the diktat, Chinthalapalem mandal Tahsildar Baba Sharfuddin has been absent from his duties without getting permission from higher-ups resulting in affecting the Land Records Purification and other works. Mellachervu Tahsildar Dudyala Shankaraiah was also suspended on the similar grounds of flippant attitude towards duty.

