2 held for destroying forest in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Forest officials on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly levelling forest land at Chintakunta and Rajapet villages of Varni mandal in Nizamabad district. They also seized two tractors and an earthmover from them.

Varni Forest Range Officer Hafeez and his team conducted raids at Chintakunta village when they spotted some persons leveling forest land with two tractors. They arrested two persons.

Soon after, the team conducted raids at on the outskirts of Rajapet and seized an earthmover, which was being used to dig forest land and destroy trees. The accused fled on seeing the forest officials.

