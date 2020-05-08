2 held for using ‘police’ sticker to evade checkings in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with the Keesara police arrested two persons on charges of manipulating vehicle number plates and using a ‘Police’ sticker on the vehicle to cross toll gates and police check posts and to move in restricted areas during the lockdown.

The arrested persons are A Bharath Goud alias Balu (32), an event manager from Nagaram in Keesara and D Venkateshwar Rao alias Vasu (31), a trader from Kamala Nagar in Kushaiguda. Following a tip-off, the police teams intercepted the car with a fancy registration number and arrested them.

“On checking the vehicle, we found two liquor bottles, a copy of the vehicle RC and on enquiring with them about the police sticker on the vehicle, they admitted they had used it to avoid checking and paying tax at toll gates,” police said, adding that on checking the engine and chassis number with the certificate of registration, it was found to be fake.

Further enquiry revealed that the car belonged to their friend Balaji from Visakhapatnam and they were using the vehicle for the last three months. Both the arrested persons, along with vehicle, which also had a fake Member of Parliament vehicle pass, were handed over to the Keesara police for further action.

