2 Indian climbers die on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Published: 2:10 pm

Nepal: Two Indian climbers on Mount Kanchenjunga fell sick and died while attempts were being made to rescue them, an expedition organizer said Thursday.

Pasang Sherpa of Peak Promotion in Kathmandu said one of the climbers had scaled the world’s third tallest peak while another was on the way up but fell sick and died.

They were believed to be suffering from high altitude sickness and had frostbites, he said. The climbers identified as 48-year-old Biplab Baidya and 46-year-old Kuntal Kanrar fell ill just below the 8,586-meter (28,160-foot) summit and attempts were being made to bring them to a lower camp from where they would have been picked by a rescue helicopter.

Other details were not available but Sherpa said attempts would be made to bring their bodies down a difficult and exhausting task because of the steep icy slope and low levels of oxygen.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and their guides attempt to scale high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season in Nepal that begins around March and ends this month.