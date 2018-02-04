2 injured in accidental firing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Two persons sustained injuries after an ex-serviceman M Suresh Kumar’s licensed weapon went off accidentally at a private security service agency at Gurumurthy Lane in Begumpet on Saturday.

The injured persons have been identified as Maheshwar Rao and Srinivasulu. They were rushed to a corporate hospital in Somajiguda.

The incident occurred when Kumar was cleaning his 12-bore double barrel weapon, police said, adding that a case under Section 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was booked and investigation is on.