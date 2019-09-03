Two injured in ONGC blaze

By | Published: 9:34 am 9:39 am

Mumbai: At least two persons were injured on Tuesday in a massive blaze that broke out at the ONGC depot in Uran in Navi Mumbai, officials said. The blaze was reported at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant unit early in the day. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning today in Uran oil & gas processing plant. ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed,” the ONGC said on Twitter.