2 kids drown trying to fetch ball from well in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in a farm well when they were trying to take a ball out from it at Kannepalli village in Dandepalli mandal on Saturday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector T Srikanth said the deceased were Dummani Harshit Varma (7), son of Srinivas, a farmer of kannepalli, and his cousin Motapalukula Vignesh Varma (8), of Badampalli village in Jannaram mandal.

The ball fell into the well when the two boys, along with two others, were playing in the afternoon. “Harshit, Sunny drowned when they got down into the well. They were not familiar with swimming and depth of water was high,” Srinivas mentioned in a petition lodged with the police.

The bodies were fished out by one of the relatives of the children. Vignesh was at his aunt’s house for spending his summer vacation.

Based on the complaint from Srinivas, a case of suspicious death was registered and an investigation taken up. A post-mortem of the bodies was performed at a government hospital in Mancherial district centre.

