2 lakes downstream Ameenpur may get heritage tag

By | Published: 1:07 am

Sangareddy: In a crucial move towards the conservation of bio-diversity in Ameenpur, the process for declaring Bandakommu and Kothacheru (popular as Kingfisher lake) lakes — located downstream Ameenpur lake — bio-diversity heritage lakes began on Monday with Ameenpur Municipality passing a resolution to this effect. Ameenpur lake was declared bio-diversity heritage site in 2016.

Following the appeal by Hyderabad Birding Pals, Friends of Flora and Fauna, and Additional Director General of Police, Tejdeep Kaur Menon, who have been working for the conservation of Ameenpur lake and played a vital role in declaring Ameenpur lake bio-diversity heritage site, the Telangana State Bio-diversity Board conducted a meeting with people, public representatives and municipal authorities at Ameenpur Municipal Office here on Monday.

The locals extended their complete support to declare these two lakes bio-diversity lakes and the municipality passed the resolution in this regard on Monday. Since these two water bodies are located close to Ameenpur lake and the resident and migrant birds of Ameenpur lake also move into these lakes quite frequently, the bird lovers under the leadership of Tejdeep Kaur Meon had requested the State Bio-diversity Board to consider declaring these two lakes also bio-diversity heritage sites to protect them from encroachments.

A source in the State Bio-diversity Board said they would send the proposal to Sangareddy District Collector, Zilla Parishad CEO, Sangareddy, and Divisional Forest Officer, Sangareddy, seeking their nod to declare these two lakes bio-diversity heritage sites. Later, they would issue a notification seeking objections from people. After completing the process, the source said, they would have to get the nod of the Chief Minister to declare the two water bodies bio-diversity lakes. The entire process will take two to three months. Ameenpur lake is home to over 270 birds and several other species.

