2 Maoists killed, jawan injured in Sukma gunfire

Kothagudem: A jawan was injured when an IED was blasted by Maoists in Marpally-Timmapuram forests in Chintalnar area of Sukma, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday.

Sources said Maoists ambushed teams of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) that were returning from an operation near Pedda Borkel jungles along the Sukma-Bijapur inter-districts border.

The security forces could overcome the ambush and retaliate. In the exchange of fire, two Maoists were killed while a jawan, Mahesh Netam, sustained minor injuries when the Maoists blasted an improvised explosive device, said statement by the Sukma police.

The jawan was given first-aid and was later airlifted to Raipur for better treatment. The deceased Maoists were yet to be identified. The security personnel recovered a muzzle-loading weapon and a pistol along with huge quantities of explosives from the spot.

