2 producers, Bhanu acquitted as CID fails to submit evidence

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday acquitted two film producers — C Kalyan and Singanamala Ramesh — along with factionist Mallisetty Bhanu Kiran in connection with a case registered against them by Shalimar Videos and Universal Home Entertainment.

The trio got acquittal as the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which investigated the case, failed to submit evidence against them. The case that was booked by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police was later transferred to the CID, which was probing the murder of faction leader Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvu Suri committed by Bhanu Kiran.

The CCS police booked a cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation case in 2011. The case was related to the returning of amount to the complainant by the producers for failing to give VCD and DVD rights for Pawan Kalyan starrer Komarampuli and Mahesh starrer Khaleja. Bhanu Kiran was already sentenced to life imprisonment in Suri’s murder case.