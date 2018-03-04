2 students killed while trying to overtake in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Two engineering students were killed at Abdullapurmet when their bike, while overtaking a vehicle, rammed a truck on Saturday morning. Police suspect that speeding must have caused the mishap.

According to police, Lokesh and Vaishnavi — both aged 20 — were on their way to college on Lokesh’s bike. After crossing Kowdipally village, Lokesh, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to overtake a vehicle. In the process, he rammed a truck. As he was speeding and could not control the bike, police said.

The students were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Police booked a case and are probing into the incident.