2 teens run over by buses in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The alleged negligence of an RTC driver, who tried to drive off without stopping the bus at a bus bay, led to the death of a 16-year-old first year diploma student in Aushapur on Monday. In another mishap, an 11-year-old boy died after he was knocked down by a minibus in Basaragadi village.

In the first case, the Ghatkesar police said M Vikas Reddy, a resident of Dammaiguda, was waiting at the bus bay in Aushapur when he tried to board into a moving RTC bus around 3.45 pm.

Ghatkesar Inspector P Raghuveer Reddy said the exact reasons behind the incident were yet to be ascertained. “The bus, which belongs to the Picket Depot, was going from Yadagirigutta to Secunderabad. In between, it had to stop at Aushapur, but the driver drove off, and Reddy came under the rear wheels,” he said, adding that the teenager died on the spot.

Tension prevailed at the area for a brief while when students of four private engineering colleges in Aushapur protested and refused to allow the police to shift the body.

The Inspector said the situation was soon brought under control and that the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. “The driver, Mohammad Afsar Pasha (25), a resident of Siddipet district, was arrested,” the Inspector said.

In another incident that was reported under the Medchal police station limits, 11-year-old G Vamshi was mowed down by a minibus while he was cycling back home. He was crossing the road at Basaragadi Road when the incident took place around 5.15 pm, Medchal Sub-Inspector K Naidu said.

“The boy, a resident of Basaragadi and a Class VI student of Zilla Parishad High School, died on the spot,” he said.

The bus driver, Khaleel — a resident of Gowdivelly village — was arrested and a case was booked against him. Police shifted the boy’s body to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.