2 tribal girls from Asifabad set to conquer India’s toughest peak

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Far from the nondescript quiet life in their village in Asifabad district, two tribal women will script new chapters in their lives by testing their skills on the challenging, enormous steep rocks of Mount Bhagirathi II in Uttarakhand soon.

Considered to be among the most challenging peaks to climb in the country, the 6,512 metre-mountain is expected to be conquered by Madavi Kanni Bai (27) and Madavi Kalpana (28) on June 2, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day.

The women, both employees of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, are being sponsored by the agency and trained by the Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS), which is sending a team of six mountaineers, including the two tribal women, from here on Monday.

Kanni Bai and Kalpana, who hail from a hamlet in Kerameri mandal of Asifabad, have a little bit of experience in mountaineering in Adilabad and Nizamabad. “As I reside in a village located amidst hills and forests, I used to walk several kilometres and climb a couple of hills to reach the fields as a child. That sums up my experience in rock climbing,” said Kanni Bai, who won the second position in the Waterfall Rappelling World Cup 2019 held at Katiki Waterfalls in Araku Valley. While she accomplished the task in 2.37 minutes, Kalpana came up fifth after finishing in 2.57 minutes.

It was Kanni Bai who guided Kalpana to learn rock climbing. “I started taking part in hill climbing and adventures four years ago with her help, and since then, I haven’t looked back,” said Kalpana.

ACTS founder and director K Ranga Rao said the two women were noticed when they participated in an adventure camp in 2015. “We have given them basic and advanced training, rigorous physical activities and much needed techniques to climb a mountain. Mount Bhagirathi II is one of the most challenging to climb in the country. Both of them are fit and trained to conquer it,” he said.