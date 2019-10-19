2 TS fertility centres win awards

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Two fertility centres from Telangana — MOM IVF and Research Centre, and Matrika Fertility Centre — bagged the Best Fertility and IVF Centre and Best Emerging IVF Centers respectively at the National Healthcare Excellence Awards-2019 organised by Praxis Media, in New Delhi. The awards ceremony was attended by former cricketer and Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Chetan Sharma, and honorary Brigadier, Dr. Anil Kohli.

