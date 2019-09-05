2 UK academic teams visit TIFR

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Two teams of delegations from the United Kingdom visited the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) here on Thursday discussing the strengthening of the academic and scientific collaborations between India and the UK.

One of the delegations was from the UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) led by Prof Mark Thompson, the Executive Chair of UKRI-STFC, the other delegation consisted of Vice-Chancellors of 20 universities in the UK and was led by Prof. Steve Smith, VC, University of Exeter. The acedemic delegations interacted with Prof V Chandrasekhar, Centre Director, TIFR Hyderabad, Prof Sandip Trivedi, Director, TIFR Mumbai and researchers from TIFR, IITs, University of Hyderabad and the Department of Atomic Energy.

The innovation collaboration had begun in 2017 with the UK Science Minister announcing a joint innovation project between CLF (Central Laser Facility, UK) and TIFR, said Prof Mark Thompson.

The visitors discussed various initiatives including the Extreme Photonics Innovation Centre (EPIC), which will be housed in laboratories set up at TIFR to jointly develop cutting edge technologies for laser driven accelerators for industrial and biomedical applications.

The meetings also stressed upon how the success of previous academic collaborations between UKRI and TIFR have set the stage for further projects. A few success stories include “mimicking star sounds in the laboratory” and studying “faster-than-light electrons in glasses”.

Prof Steve Smith also highlighted the academic collaboration had led to “a significant increase in the citation index of collaborative papers”, according to a press release.

