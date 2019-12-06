2 UoH faculty get Duo-India Professor fellowship

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Dr Vinod Pavarala, senior professor of Communication and UNESCO Chair on Community Media, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, and Prof Ramesh Kumar Mishra, head, Centre for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) were awarded the Duo-India Professor fellowship which facilitates international exchange of professors between Indian and European institutes.

Under the scheme, Prof Vinod Pavarala and Prof Jo Tacchi, Loughborough University, London, will visit each other’s institutes for one month each in 2020. Similarly, Prof Ramesh Mishra and Prof Niels Schiller from Leiden University, the Netherlands, will also visit each other’s institute.

The four researchers will participate in a series of talks, seminars, research and lectures during their visits. The exchange of faculty is expected to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Established this year, the DUO-India Fellowship Programme aims at promoting the exchange of professionals between India and European countries on a balanced and permanent basis. For this programme, only institutes that are part of Joint Research Projects under Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) are eligible to participate.

Starting from 2020, every year, DUO-India aims at funding at least 50 professor-pairs for exchanges for one month. For details: https://sparc.iitkgp.ac.in/

