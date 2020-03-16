COVID-19: Isolation ward setup in Nalgonda General Hospital

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman and Chairman of General Hospital Development Committee of Nalgonda Banda Narender Reddy on Monday said that isolation wards and Intensive Care Units (ICU) would be set up in network hospitals and selected Primary Health Centres to tackle any situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak.

Narender Reddy was speaking after inspecting the general hospital and examined the isolation ward set up in it. He also reviewed the preparedness of the medical staff to tackle any eventuality.

He said the State government has taken precautionary measures after coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The doctors and medical staff should be alert in view of the situation.

Stating that there was no need for people to panic, he said the chances of the virus spreading in the district was low because of the rising temperatures.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 should, however, consult doctors at the general hospital in Nalgonda.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Kondal Rao said that doctors and para-medical staff should not be allowed to go on leave in view of the situation and they would also available round the clock.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr Narsimha informed that three Pulmonologists, two Anaesthetists and 10 para-medical staff were appointed to isolation ward in the hospital.

District Coordinator of Hospital Services Mathru Naik was also attended the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter