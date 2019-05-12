20 injured as speeding RTC bus rams truck near Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Karimnagar: At least 20 persons were injured, four of them seriously, when a speeding TSRTC bus rammed a truck near Nustulapur of Thimmapur mandal early on Sunday.

According to police, the bus hit the iron sheet-laden truck moving in front of it at around 2.30 am. About 20 passengers in the bus were injured and four of them, including driver E Narsaiah, sustained serious injuries.

The driver was stuck in the cabin as the front portion of the bus was severely damaged. Police had to use an excavator to pull out the driver from the cabin, which took more than 30 minutes.

The bus, belonging to the Metpalli depot, was headed towards Metpalli from Hyderabad. A total of 33 passengers were travelling in it at the time of the accident. All the injured persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The driver sustained serious injuries on his leg, and was shifted to a private hospital in the town for better treatment.

The injured persons are Ahmad, Dharam Singh, Vinay, Nagamani, Pushpalatha, Prakash, Shahrukh Khan, Ratnakar, Anand, Altaf, Rajender, Rajesh, Nagaraju, Varalaxmi, Padma, Shailaja, Nagamma, Shyamala Laxmi, Vinay Kumar and Balraj. While some passengers belong to Karimnagar and its surrounding villages, some are from Jagtial and Metpalli.

