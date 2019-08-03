20 players share lead in Telangana State Chess Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 20 players are sharing lead with three points at the end of third round in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial Telangana State Chess Championship at Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparmeswri Kalyana Mandapam, Vanasthalipuram on Saturday.

The players – Praneeth Surya, Praneeth Vuppala, Karthik Sai Ch, Satyanarayana P, Varun V, Aditya Varun Gampa, Kumar A, Suresh Duvvala, Sibi Srinivas Einstein, Shaik Sumer Arsh, Sarath Chandra K, Md Bashiq Imrose, Sreehith Reddy R, Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri, Ramakrishna J, Aghu Ram Reddy Seelam, Kushal O, Natura Bethi, Akira Sowmyanath and Bharathakoti Sneha are in the lead after maintaining clean slates.

