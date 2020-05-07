20 trees uprooted in Nehru Zoo Park

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: Rainfall accompanied by strong winds in parts of the old city on Wednesday evening caused damage at Nehru Zoological Park with 15 to 20 trees uprooting and falling on animal enclosures.

According to the zoo officials, no animal has suffered any injury and all are in safe environment.

“In addition to tree uproots, branches of around 50 trees fell in the zoo. We are working on clearing the trees and branches and clean everything by today,” said an official.

Localities such as zoo park, Suleman Nagar, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda, Kishanbagh, Sivarampally, Chandrayangutta and other areas have received good amount of rainfall on Wednesday, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

