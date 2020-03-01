20 varsities take part in Australian Education Fair held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Around 500 students looking forward to study in Australia had an opportunity to interact with representatives from more than 20 Australian universities who participated in the Australian Education Fair organised at Global Tree Overseas Education office.

The officials from universities interacted with students and apprised them of the benefits of studying in Australia. They also informed the students about the new rules which were beneficial for Indian students who were looking forward to study in Australia.

Srikar Alapati, MD, Global Tree, said this was one of the best time for Indian students looking forward to study abroad and Australian universities have opened up with new attractive incentives and benefits to Indian students. “Its Australia Calling for Indian students. Australian government has opened doors to regional universities in a big way and now its students turn to utilise the great opportunity of additional scholarships of upto 5000 USD per annum, additional 1 to 2 years of post-work permit getting sponsorship from regional governments, quick visa from regional universities,” he said.

