20 women get licence to run liquor shops in Khammam

Khammam: Twenty women obtained licence to run liquor shops in erstwhile Khammam district following draw of lots on Friday to allot the shops.

In all, there are 165 liquor shops in erstwhile Khammam of which 89 are in Khammam under seven excise police station limits and 76 shops are in Kothagudem under six excise police station limits, informed officials.

In Khammam 11 women applicants got licence to run liquor shops while in Kothagudem nine women got the same. Khammam and Kothagudem Collectors RV Karnan and Rajat Kumar Saini monitored the draw of lots in their respective districts.

The process of draw of lots was video recorded to ensure transparency and applicants were given identity cards to participate in the draw. The officials told the draw winners to sell the liquor at MRP rates only and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued in running the shops.

In demand

Andhra Pradesh government’s new liquor policy under which the government would run liquor outlets has reduced number of shops and increased prices. This has led to high demand for shops along the border areas in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

For a border shop at Yerrupalem which in the past received very few applications now received 132 applications through which the Excise Department earned Rs 2.64 crore.

For 15 shops in Sathupalli town 763 applications were submitted, 13 shops in Bhadrachalam town got 706 applications, 9 shops in Aswaraopet town received 381 applications. A shop at Madharam of Mulkalpalli saw 95 applicants in the fray.

There were reports that the liquor traders in Khammam city and a few other places formed a syndicate leading to fall in number of applications compared to previous excise year.

Draw of lots peaceful in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Out of 91 liquor shops, licence for 83 shops was selected through lucky dip in Nizamabad district. Collector M Rammohan Rao held the process on Friday. The draw of lots for the remaining shops was postponed due to less number of applications.

Excise Department conducted selection process for liquor shops in Nizamabad district peacefully, at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium.

