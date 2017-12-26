20-year-old student drowns in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 11:02 am

Rajamahendravaram: A 20-year-old engineering student drowned in Godavari River in the East Godavari district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as K Ravichandra, went to the Pushkaraghat on Monday along with a friend to take bath when he got caught in the swirling river water, an official said.

As he got washed away, his friend rushed to inform the police and his parents.

Local swimmers searched for the victim and after about three hours, they found the body which was retrieved and sent for postmortem, the official said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.