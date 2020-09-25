20-yr-old girl dies by suicide in Mancherial

Kannepalli police said that the deceased was identified as Karem Annapurna, 20, a degree student and daughter of Sattayya, a farmer

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Mancherial: A girl student committed suicide by consuming pesticide following unknown reasons at her residence in Veegaon village in Kannepalli mandal on Friday. Kannepalli police said that the deceased was identified as Karem Annapurna, 20, a degree student and daughter of Sattayya, a farmer. Annapurna took the extreme step when her parents were not present at home. She was studying graduation at a government degree college at Bellampalli town. Following a complaint received from her father, a case was registered. Investigations got underway.

