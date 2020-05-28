200 bus shelters with toilets soon in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Aiming at effective use of available space, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing 200 new bus shelters that will be equipped with toilets, mobile charging points and other amenities at different locations across the city.

The idea is to make good use of available space for constructing basic amenities in the city. Availability of toilets and bus shelters has always been a challenge and to address these issues, the municipal corporation is now working on constructing bus shelters equipped with toilets.

All these facilities will be developed without compromising on the RTC’s requirements. There will be sufficient space for a passenger information system to display route details, bus numbers, fares, schedules, route guide, etc. These new bus shelters will be constructed replacing old ones that are dilapidated and those pertaining to different agencies with which the agreement period has lapsed. The new shelters will be constructed under Build, Operate and Transfer basis and the GHMC will not have to invest any money in the construction of these facilities.

The GHMC has already finalised sketches, guidelines and terms and conditions for constructing the toilets. The municipal corporation is roping in private agencies for construction, operation and maintenance of the shelters with different facilities.

The agencies will be permitted to generate advertisement revenue through the space provided at the shelters and also charge nominal user fees for operating the toilets. The agencies that offer high revenue to the municipal corporation will be offered the contract to construct, operate and maintain the bus shelters, explained a senior official from GHMC.

The concession agreement will be valid for three years and after the expiry of the agreement, the agencies will hand over the facilities to the GHMC. During the concession agreement period, the agencies will have to maintain bus shelters and toilets. There will be wastewater disposal systems, including underground drainage link or septic tanks with soak pits, he said.

These bus shelters will be constructed in four packages covering the entire city. The agencies will also be entrusted with the task of demolishing the existing shelters and constructing the new ones.

GHMC plans to construct 3,000 public toilets

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachh Hyderabad initiative, the GHMC has been working on setting up more public toilets in the city and is constructing more such facilities for the last couple of years. But space has been a constraint and at a few locations, local residents and shopkeepers opposed GHMC plans to set up new ones.

At present, there are over 600 toilets, including She Toilets in the city. This apart, 390 toilets at hotels and 285 toilets at fuel stations have been arranged by the municipal corporation in association with the management for citizens’ convenience.

Now, the GHMC is working on constructing 3,000 toilets in the city as per directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. To this effect, the GHMC has discussed a few aspects with a Mumbai-based organisation about various types of public toilet designs available and which can be built in the city.

Ten different types of public toilets, including portable toilets, bus stop toilets, railway toilets, pavement toilets, highway toilets, urban toilets, Anganwadi toilets, community toilets, park toilets and women-only toilets were being planned depending on the location, finance and other factors.

