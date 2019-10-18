200 people take part in blood donation camp in Warangal

Traders, auto drivers and youngsters voluntarily participated in the camp following a call given by the police.

By Author  |  Published: 18th Oct 2019  10:29 pm
Police Commissioner V Ravinder handing over certificates to blood donors at the camp in Warangal on Friday

Warangal Urban: Nearly 200 people donated blood at a blood donation camp organised by the police in association with the MGM blood bank at Tara Garden in the city on Friday. Police Commissioner V Ravinder, who inaugurated the camp, handed over the fruits and certificates to the donors during the event.

Traders, auto drivers and youngsters voluntarily participated in the camp following a call given by the police. The camp was organised as a part of the ongoing police martyrs memorial week. Central Zone In-charge DCP KR Nagaraju, ACP Narsinga Rao, Sridhar, Kishan and others attended the programme.

 

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .