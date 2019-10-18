200 people take part in blood donation camp in Warangal

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Warangal Urban: Nearly 200 people donated blood at a blood donation camp organised by the police in association with the MGM blood bank at Tara Garden in the city on Friday. Police Commissioner V Ravinder, who inaugurated the camp, handed over the fruits and certificates to the donors during the event.

Traders, auto drivers and youngsters voluntarily participated in the camp following a call given by the police. The camp was organised as a part of the ongoing police martyrs memorial week. Central Zone In-charge DCP KR Nagaraju, ACP Narsinga Rao, Sridhar, Kishan and others attended the programme.

