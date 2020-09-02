200 quintals of PDS rice seized, two held in Khammam

ACP (Task Force) G Venkat Rao, informed the press persons that the seized rice worth Rs 5.40 lakh was found to be transported illegally to Kakinada in AP in a lorry from Banapuram

Khammam: Task Force police seized about 200 quintals of PDS rice being transported to the black market, here on Wednesday.

ACP (Task Force), G Venkat Rao, informed the press persons that the seized rice worth Rs 5.40 lakh was found to be transported illegally to Kakinada in AP in a lorry from Banapuram in Mudigonda mandal.

Following a tip-off, the lorry was intercepted at Venkatgiri cross near Khammam. The accused, Eluri Venkateswarlu of Kodad was arrested along with the driver Erra Veera Babu, he said.

