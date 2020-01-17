200 researchers attend workshop on Human Diversity in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: To deliberate on genetic and epigenetic basis of different forms of cancer, diabetes, heart and neurological diseases in South Asia and the United States, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is organising Indo-US workshop on ‘Human Diversity and Health Disparities’.

The workshop which is ongoing till Saturday is being attended by around 200 researchers, many of whom are promising PhD scholars from research institutes, universities, hospitals and life science companies in India and the USA.

Organised by the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, and, supported by Department of Science and Technology, India and Department of State, USA, it aims to create fruitful collaborations between the two countries.

“Variation in our population and differential susceptibility to diseases and response to treatment methods has been known. With genome information we can now think of precision and personalised approach for more effective and economical approaches to healthcare,” said CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Dr Thangaraj from CCMB, and Dr Keshav Singh, University of Alabama, Birmingham, convenors of the meeting, said that most of the data that was available was based on European populations.

