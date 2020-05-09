200 students more in UK benefited with “KCR Coupons”

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: The NRI TRS UK unit has supplied the ‘KCR Coupons’ to another batch of 200 students to help them cope with the difficulties due to the continued lockdown. According to a press release here the UK unit has taken up distribution of KCR Coupons which could be used to buy groceries in the nearest shops.

The NRI TRS UK president Ashok Goud Dusari said after the KCR Coupons were introduced hundreds of students approached NRI TRS UK team for help. Since the lockdown was implemented, directly and indirectly NRI TRS UK helped more than 500 students in UK, hundreds in the ground level with basic needs and also supported with medical assistance.

Ashok thanked NRI TRS founder president Anil Kurmachalam for mentoring them throughout the program and also thanked the NRI TRS UK members, TRS Leaders, friends and well-wishers for supporting the program to help the needy.

