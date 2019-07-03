200-year-old building demolished for road works in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:07 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday demolished a 200-year-old three storeyed building which was in the middle of road extension works between Charminar and Shalibanda.

The civic body demolished the building which was located near Pista House, using three JCBs. Since the building was very old one and built with granite stones, the process of demolishing the structure was progressing slowly, the civic body officials said.

With some of the locals requesting the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, during their visit to Charminar, for demolition of the building, the works were carried out amid police bundobust, according to a press release.

Dilapidated

Meanwhle, the GHMC continued its drive against the illegal constructions as well as those in dilapidated condition in different parts of the city. On Wednesday, the GHMC teams carried out demolitions of 16 such structures in the city.

