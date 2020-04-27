20,000 common service centres get permission to update Aadhaar details

By | Published: 7:31 pm

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has permitted around 20,000 common service centres that are serving as banking correspondents to update Aadhaar details of people.

The UIDAI on April 24 granted conditional approval to the CSCs that are doing banking correspondent activity. “Only the demographic update facility will be allowed.

The authentication of operators and residents shall be done using two factors, fingerprint and Iris,” the UIDAI said in a letter to CSC e-Governance Services CEO Dinesh Tyagi.

The UIDAI said that the system is expected to be ready by the end of June 2020. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for IT Sanjay Dhotre in social media posts informed about the permission granted by the UIDAI to the CSC.

Prasad said that he would like the CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to start the Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per the instructions issued by the UIDAI.

“I am sure this facility will help a large number of rural citizens to get Aadhaar services closer to their place of residence,” Prasad said.

Tyagi said that barring fresh registration of Aadhaar the CSCs handling banking correspondent work will do everything once their technical system is integrated with that of UIDAI.

He said that CSCs will update biometrics details of children, change or correct addresses, etc.

There are around 2.74 lakh CSCs functional across the country with a focus on providing government services to citizens in rural areas.

The UIDAI has already authorised CSC e-Governance Services offices at the district level to make changes in Aadhaar.

Earlier all service centres authorised by CSC India e-Governance Services Limited were allowed to provide Aadhaar-related services but the services were stopped in December 2018 after a Supreme Court order.