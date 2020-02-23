201 drunk drivers caught this weekend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught 201 persons during drunk and drive checks conducted on Friday and Saturday night.

Of those caught are 124 persons driving two-wheelers, 11 auto rickshaws, 65 four-wheelers and one truck driver. The highest of 54 persons were caught by the Madhapur police while Shadnagar police caught only one person.

The vehicles of those persons caught were seized and they have been asked to attend counselling session. They will be chargesheeted and have to appear before the court, the Cyberabad traffic police said.

