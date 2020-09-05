201 kg ganja seized at Bhadrachalam

The worth of the seized contraband was said to be Rs 30.16 lakh

Kothagudem: Police seized about 201 kgs of ganja and arrested two persons at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday.

The worth of the seized contraband was said to be Rs 30.16 lakh. The arrested were identified as Vikas Barakuji Jadav of Sulthanpur of Amaravaali district and Milind Shinde of Shantiniketan Nagar in Nagpur district in Maharashtra, informed the ASP Rajesh Chandra.

