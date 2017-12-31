2017 momentous for Telangana

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: It pays to dream. It is more so with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, an eternal dreamer but a persistent doer. Looking back in his momentous journey of 43 months since Telangana attained statehood, the State can boast of the fact that the Chief Minister has set many a milestone translating his dreams of development into reality, disproving the prophets of doom for Telangana as an independent State. He is half way through the path of reinventing its former glory.

He has for long been dreaming of a resurgent Telangana. As one of his Cabinet colleagues aptly put it, “KCR never believed in treading the beaten track. He is a trendsetter”. He has put his stamp on every move of the government aimed at realising Bangaru Telangana and reviving its dwindled fortunes.

“Edaina pattukunte, sana gattiga pattikovala, appude Vijayam sadhyam” (If you want to pursue a goal, pursue it vigorously and success will be yours), the Chief Minister said while laying the foundation stone for the Golla Kuruma Samkshema Bhavans on Friday.

Presumably, he had disclosed the secret of his success in achieving statehood for Telangana after a protracted fight that lasted more than 12 years. The task on hand today is a more onerous one — addressing the key issues on the development agenda.

Survey huge help

The policies and programmes designed and implemented by the State government owed their success largely to the intensive household survey that provided the administration a goldmine of data. It helped the planners of the new State focus attention on the economy by broadly classifying it into three sectors.

The primary sector covering mainly the rural economy and agriculture sector was literally in shambles the day the State was formed with ten districts and Hyderabad as its capital. The secondary sector consisting of the manufacturing and utilities services was impacted by a severe power crisis.

The tertiary sector consisting of trade was also no better.

Compared to the All India growth of 5.5 per cent in GSDP, the State grew at a poor 2.7 per cent in 2012-13. Once statehood was achieved, Telangana’s growth rate picked up registering 8.7 per cent in 2014-15, 9.5 per cent in 2015-16 and 10.1 per cent in 2016-17, against the national average that hovered in the range of 7.2 per cent to 7.9 per cent during the corresponding period.

Rural economy’s revival

The agony of the farmers remained more or less the same due to the persisting drought conditions in the initial years. So was the case with their suicides. The thrust of the policies of the new government was revival of the rural economy. The Chief Minister proved himself to be pro-farmer in his approach announcing more than a dozen schemes aimed at revival of the agrarian economy.

A major initiative that has been drawing the attention of rulers and planners across the country is the Rs 8,000 per acre annual assistance to farmers to meet their crop investment. The scheme sought to be implemented from May, 2018, is intended to bail out the farm sector in distress once and for all. It changes the very perspective of the farm sector that was paying revenue on the land holdings. Now it is the turn of the government to pay the farmers back enabling them to grow food for the nation.

The Chief Minister, who had successfully implemented waiver of crops loans of Rs 17,000 crore in four phases benefiting 36 lakh farmers, has embarked on another major move aimed at giving round-the-clock power supply, benefiting some 23,000 pumpsets, a unique scheme to be rolled out on New Year’s Day.

It would cost the exchequer an additional Rs 600 crore. The power utilities were strengthened at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore to implement round-the-clock supply of quality power to agriculture services. During the past three-and-half years, the government launched as many as 65 schemes and programmes, which are unique to the State and are benefiting large segments of people in a big way.