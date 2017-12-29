‘In 2018, Hyderabad citizens can expect good roads’

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:34 am

Launching several citizen-friendly initiatives, grounding projects under SRDP and earning a slot among the best in Swachh Survekshan ranking, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been quite busy in the year 2017.

However, road maintenance still remains a challenge for the municipal corporation. We will ensure good road conditions especially during the monsoon, GHMC Commisioner BJanaradhan Reddy tells S Sandeep Kumar.

Online building plan approval

The idea was to reduce the gap between citizens and administration. Online building plan approval is making things very convenient for citizens. Tenders have been finalised for one lakh 2 BHK houses. Likewise, the property tax assessment by structure owners is also a good initiative.

Financial situation of GHMC

All efforts are being made to improve the financial position and major focus is on property tax and trade licences collection. Since last few years, the property tax collection is steadily increasing. Last year, it was about Rs 1,200 crore and this year too we expect to put a good show.

All the under-assessed and un-assessed structures are being identified and action will be taken accordingly. The objective is to improve the revenue and serve the citizens in a better way.

On Swachh Survekhsan ranking

Hyderabad got first rank and yes, the pressure is on maintaining the good work. This year too emphasis was on cleanliness and public amenities such as toilets and spaces for pedestrians. Mobile court was re-introduced after many years to take action against unauthorised structures on pavements and other offences.

Road conditions a challenge

Roads have been a challenge but things will improve next year and citizens can look forward to better road conditions especially during monsoon. We are adopting preventive mechanism to re-carpet roads well in advance and not allow them to deteriorate further.

Over 400 vulnerable points have been identified, which require advance repairs and these points will be fixed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Quality of works is also being monitored closely and action taken against officials who fail to follow prescribed procedures.

What can citizens expect in 2018

There will be lot of importance on greenery and sports infrastructure. We have introduced open gyms, online booking facility for using stadiums, and swimming pool etc. This year more facilities will be created and more initiatives will be introduced to improve amenities for citizens.