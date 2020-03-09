2019 gaming: Check out who’s on top

By | Published: 6:19 pm

India Gaming Awards is pleased to announce the names of winners for 2019 in all the major categories of gaming to celebrate and encourage creativity and services by game developers and operators across India. Leading online rummy operator Ace2Three has been awarded as the Best Online Rummy Operator of the Year while Adda52 is the Best Online Poker Operator of the Year. MPL has been rewarded with the award of Best Fantasy Sports Operator.

The first-of-its-kind, India Gaming Awards represents a neutral platform which honours innovation, creativity, excellence and hard work in the Indian gaming industry.

The Indian Gaming Awards covers almost all the gaming sectors including, poker, rummy, fantasy sports and so on. There is a special category for casinos as well, including both land-based casinos in India and in neighbouring countries.

The judges’ panel was graced by a bunch of leading figures from both the Indian and international gaming world, including Gustaf Hagman, David Flynn, Anuj Gupta, Mark Watts, Swapnil Chaturvedi and so on. Here is a list of the top 4 award categories and winners of India Gaming Awards 2019

* Online Rummy Operator of the Year – Ace2Three

* Online Poker Operator of the Year – Adda52

* Fantasy Sports Operator of the Year – MPL

* Best Casino (Land-based) in India – Big Daddy (Goa)

Ace2Three is the first online rummy portal in India that is renowned for offering world-class rummy playing experience to 15 million-plus users. On the other hand, backed by over 25 lakh plus registered players, Adda52 is one of the most sought-after names when it comes to online poker in India today. MPL is a popular mobile fantasy sports application that runs one-on-one battles and tournaments 24/7. Big Daddy is undoubtedly the best land-based in India which attracts millions of players all year round through its lavish setting, versatile array of games and amazing range of packages.