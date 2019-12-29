2019: Highs and lows of Telangana

By | Published: 12:18 am 9:23 pm

To say the year 2019 literally flew by wouldn’t be a very far-fetched statement. TRS made headway politically and managed to keep their political stronghold consistent winning the Huzurnagar by-election.

It was a significant victory as it happened at a time when the city was reeling with the effects of the indefinite strike by TSRTC employees.

Hyderabad’s growth is also on an upward streak with everyone wanting a piece from the city’s expanding economic pie. Amazon opened its largest office building outside of the US spread over an area of 1.8 million square feet, making it the company’s single largest building in the world in terms of total area.

OnePlus loyalists were also happy when the popular mobile brand set up its R & D centre. With TSIIC-TIF- MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapuram near Chottuppal being inaugurated in November this year, rural areas will also get a chance to shine.

How to crack social media and become an influencer, this and many other queries from aspiring digital influencers were answered in the mega four-day event Indiajoy which brought gaming enthusiasts, media brand owners and students under one roof.

This also happens to be the year when PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win world badminton title, while Mithali Raj made the decision to quit T20 cricket and former Indian captain Md Azharuddin was elected as president of Hyderabad Cricket Association.

There was no dearth of entertainment as well. The year was packed with performances by Afrojack, Nucleya, concerts by musical heavyweights like Yesudas, SPB, and Chitra taking people back in time with their evergreen music.

Telugu film industry, too, saw its biggest-ever biopic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made on freedom fighter from Telangana, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It was also an year of debuts with seven promising youngsters coming up with stories as diverse as they come, starting with Dear Comrade (Bharat Kamma), Venkat Ramji (Evaru), and Guna 369 (Arjun Jandyala), to name a few.

And with passage of time came the news of luminaries who left this world, leaving behind only memories of their work. Actor Venu Madhav, Gollapudi Maruti Rao, actor Geethanjali Ramakrishna, Rallapalli Ventaka Narasimha Rao, Guinness Book of Records holder Vijaya Nirmala, only female director to make the most films who made a significant contribution to Telugu cinema, among those who left a palpable void in the industry.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .