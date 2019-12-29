2019 sees sharp increase in building permissions in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: As hoped and expected, real estate in Hyderabad continue to surge and a reflection of the positive sentiments happens to be the sharp increase in the building permissions in the year 2019.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) generated nearly Rs 980 crore through building permissions till December 24 as against Rs 850 crore generated during the last financial year.

With three more months to go before the closure of current financial year, there are expectations of revenue through building permission crossing Rs 1,000 crore. This will be perhaps the first time, GHMC revenues through building permissions cross Rs 1,000 crore mark.

In all, 16,801 building permissions were issued till December 24 against the total permissions of 14,415 last financial year. As many as 1,902 residential apartments permissions were issued with a total built space of 63,49,766 square metres for total dwellings units of 37,328 flats. Similarly, 236 commercial buildings were issued a total built up space of 32,32,416 square metres.

In tune with the State government’s ‘Look East’ initiative, the eastern parts of the city, specially LB Nagar, Hayathnagar and neighbouring areas are witnessing hectic construction, if the building permissions issued by the GHMC are taken into consideration.

Leading the chart, Serilingampally zone issued 423 residential building permissions and 38 commercial building permissions. But LB Nagar Zone does not lag far behind with 342 residential building permissions and 25 commercial building permissions issued between January 1 to December 24.

Interestingly, in case of circle wise permissions, Hayathnagar circle with 2,380 permissions (both domestic and commercial) issued the highest permissions followed by Alwal circle (1,511 permissions), Kapra (1,429), Malkajgiri (869).

This is mainly due to construction of number of individual houses being higher in these circles. On the contrary, the high-rise structures are more in Serilingampally circle and so is the built up area, pointed out GHMC Chief City Planner, S. Devender Reddy.

