2020 summed up through songs

By | Published: 11:32 am

To say 2020 as an year hasn’t turned out to be anything according to expectations is something everyone can agree with. While we are all stuck inside, watching endless movies on Netflix and Amazon PrimeVideo, catching up on popular K-dramas and constantly eating, some creative geniuses have been sharing movie songs on Twitter which have taken a new meaning, thanks to the pandemic. The developing thread on Twitter trending with the hashtag #SongsThatDescribe2020 features old gems and movie scores that sum up the situation of everyone across the globe, living through the virus outbreak.

Check out a couple of them here.

All by Myself – The ’70s classic love song by Eric Carmen was about being lonely and missing a past love. But, the lyrics which go something like All by myself

Don’t want to be, all by myself anymore….are very much relatable in this outbreak for anyone who is cooped up at home and hasn’t seen their friends and family in person for a long time.

Don’t stand so close to me – The hit song by British band The Police is about a schoolgirl’s crush on her teacher. However, it may very well drive home the message of social distancing besides the lure of the forbidden.

We Gotta Get Out of This Place – An iconic song by The Animals, it will resonate with everyone under a lockdown anywhere in the world.

We are all in this together – Disney’s High School Musical’s finale song comes in handy if you are feeling like you are the only one feeling the effects of the pandemic. Love it or hate it, the message of the bubbly number really hits the nail on the head.

Other honourable mentions are Thank,You next by Ariana Grande, Where is the Love by Black Eyed Peas, Don’t Fear the Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult, Say it isn’t So by Weezer, If I could turn back time by Cher.

Give a listen if you will and chant the anthem ‘I’ll survive’.

