2020 to be declared year of AI: KTR

By | Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will declare 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to promote its use in various sectors like agriculture, urban transportation and healthcare, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao declared on Friday.

“The State government will host a series of events throughout the year centred around the AI theme,” the Minister said at a meeting with NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Highlighting the various initiatives taken by the State government in the emerging technologies space, Rama Rao said: “Telangana government contninues to attract investors from marquee companies which are setting up their R&D and technology development centres in emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, cyber security, and blockchain.”

The State government, he said, would be happy to collaborate with NASSCOM in bridging the skill gap in these emerging tech sectors.

Debjani Ghosh said that NASSCOM would be delighted to collaborate with the Telangana government in launching AI applications in various sectors and also creating an ecosystem for startups to implement these AI applications.

Debjani informed that NASSCOM was proactively preparing a list of new job roles getting created in the emerging technology space. “NASSCOM would also be interested in partnering with the Telangana government on the open data initiative and also in skilling youngsters in data sciences,” she said.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director, Emerging Technologies Rama Devi, and Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham were present in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter