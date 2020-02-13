2020 to be tough year for Civil services aspirants

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Civil services aspirants will have to work harder than ever this year as they have to compete for a lesser number of vacancies compared.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which issued the Civil Services Preliminary Exam notification on Wednesday, reduced the number of vacancies by 100 — down to 796 from last year’s approximately 896.

Of the notified vacancies, 24 are reserved for persons with benchmark disability category. The recruitment will be done to 24 services, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian P&T Accounts & Finance Services, Group ‘A’.

Coaching experts attributed the reduction of vacancies to the Centre’s inclination for lateral entry rather than going in for direct recruitment. Last year, the Union government recruited nine professionals through lateral entry and intends to increase such recruitments this year.

“The reduced number of vacancies is on expected lines. The Union government’s thrust is on including specialists at the higher levels through lateral entry and is indicative of reduced selections by direct recruitment,” said Gopala Krishna, director, Brain Tree.

The recruitment to civil services is a three-tier examination, comprising preliminary, main and personality tests. This year, the preliminary examination will be held on May 31 across the country at 72 centres, including two centres in Telangana i.e. Hyderabad and Warangal.

Last year, 49,033 candidates registered for the preliminary examination at the Hyderabad centre; of them 25,161 appeared. Likewise, 4,962 aspirants applied at the Warangal centre and 2,593 took the test. This time, around 55,000 aspirants from Telangana are expected to apply for the preliminary test.

All graduates above the age of 21 are eligible to appear for the examination. For candidates belonging to general category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the maximum age limit is 32, whereas, for Other Backward Classes (OBC), it is 35. The maximum age limit for SC and ST categories is 37.

The number of attempts for general category and EWS stands at six, and nine for OBC category. There is no bar on the number of attempts for SC and ST categories. The last date for receipt of application for the preliminary examination is March 3.

