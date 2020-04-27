20th Formation Day: TRS flag hoisted in Khammam

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Khammam: Simple yet enthusiastic celebrations across erstwhile Khammam on Monday marked the 20th Formation Day of TRS.

The party legislators, elected members, leaders and activists hoisted the party flag at their residences marking the occasion. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar also hoisted the flag at his residence and later at Telangana Bhavan at Gattaiah Centre.

“The TRS was formed 20 years ago for the sake of progress of Telangana. The party president and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been striving hard for the development of the state so as to fulfill the purpose of the party’s formation,” he said.

