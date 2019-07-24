21-yr-old woman kidnapped in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by a man from Bonguluru in Hayathnagar on Wednesday. The suspect promised to get her a job and took her along in his car, the police said.

The woman Soni was working at her father’s hotel when the suspect Sridhar Reddy came there as a customer. After having a meal, he requested her father Yadaiah to send with him Soni and her two younger siblings, both teenagers, saying he would find jobs for them. “He took the three of them in his car. However, after travelling for some distance, he dropped the other two and took Soni along,” the police said. As she did not return till late evening, her family lodged a complaint based on which, a kidnap case was booked.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter