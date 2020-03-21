215 evacuees from Italy test negative for coronavirus

By | Published: 5:09 pm

New Delhi: 215 evacuees from Italy’s Milan, who were isolated at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Chhawla quarantine facility, have tested negative for coronavirus after a week stay here.

The group included 151 males and 64 females. Most of these evacuees are students studying in Italy.

“215 evacuees from Milan (Italy) at ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, Delhi have tested negative for coronavirus after 7 days stay at the facility. Group includes 151 males and 64 females. Most of these evacuees are students studying in Italy,” said the ITBP in a statement.

The second and final sampling of these evacuees will be done on the 14th day of the quarantine period and if that also results as negative then all these 215 persons will be released from the facility.

On March 15, these people were evacuated by India after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe is the new epicenter of the lethal virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive caes of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country.