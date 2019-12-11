215 kgs ganja seized at Sathupalli

By | Published: 12:23 am

Khammam: Sathupalli police seized about 215 kilograms of dry ganja along with a car during vehicle inspections at Sathupalli town in Khammam district. Kallur ACP N Venkatesh said that marijuana was being smuggled in a car from Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra for sale.

He said the car driver Aslam Shaukat Shaik of Ahmed Nagar in Maharashtra was arrested in the incident. Two others are absconding and search was on by special teams to nab them.

The accused used to change vehicle registration number plates from State to State while transporting ganja. The worth of ganja seized would be around Rs 25 lakh in open market, the ACP informed.

Inspections on AP-Telangana borders would be intensified to prevent ganja smuggling, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.