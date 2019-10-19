2,182 wine shops allotted to liquor traders in Telangana

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: As many as 2,182 wine shops of the 2,216 were allotted to liquor traders, including women, through a draw of lots organised at various centres by the Prohibition and Excise Department across the State on Friday.

In all, the department had received 48,401 applications from traders. The process, conducted under the supervision of the District Collectors concerned, passed off peacefully. The department could not allocate 34 shops in various districts due to receipt of fewer applications coupled with court issues.

Of the 34 shops, five shops in agency areas could not be allotted due to court cases. The department could not allocate the remaining 29 shops in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Sangareddy districts as it received fewer applications.

The shops were allocated licence for a period of two years from November 1, 2019, to October 31, 2021. In Hyderabad, the draw of lots was conducted at Maharana Pratap Function Hall in Amberpet. Of the 173 notified shops in the twin cities, 166 shops were allotted. Officials said the draw of lots of seven shops was postponed and that a decision would be taken on the matter later.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the process was carried out in Ananthula Ramireddy Gardens at Bandlaguda. A senior official said efforts were on to know the reasons behind getting less applications for 29 shops.

The traders now have to pay a shop turnover tax at the rate of eight per cent on the purchase value with applicable VAT on the sale price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and foreign liquor purchased from depots of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.

Tax should also be paid when the cumulative value of purchases during the licence year exceeds seven times of annual retail shop excise tax. A special retail excise tax of Rs 5 lakh per annum will also be collected as one-time collection per licensee.

Officials instructed that all the shops must be equipped with the required systems with full automation to update day-to-day transactions. Three surveillance cameras must be installed near the counters and inside the licensed premises with linkage facility to the central control room of the Excise Department. The licensee must also maintain hygiene and orderly parking of vehicles in front of the shops.

Draw of lots for ten liquor shops postponed in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Draw of lots for licence for liquor shops was held in a peaceful manner in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

Out of 266 shops, draw of lots was conducted for 256 shops and the allotment for the remaining ten shops was postponed on the ground that they got less than five applications.

District Collectors D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), A Sri Devasena (Peddapalli), A Sharath (Jagitial) and Joint Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal (Karimangar) personally monitored draw of lots in their respective districts.

Out of 87 wine shops, licenses were issued for 84 shops in Karimnagar. Draw of lots of three shops Thimmapur shop no.58, Karimnagar rural-46 and Jammikunta-78 was postponed. Excise department got Rs 12 crore revenue as shop owners paid 1/4 amount of total license fee.

In Peddapalli, draw of lots of six shops including shop no. 45, 46, 47, 48, 51 and 58 has been postponed. Licenses were issued for 68 shops as against 74 shops.

Draw of lots of Manala wine shops was postponed in Rajanna-Sircilla district. Excise officials got Rs 12.46 crore revenue by issuing licenses to 40 wine shops. Licenses were issued to 64 shops in Jagitial.

