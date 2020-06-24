2,192 Covid cases isolated at home: GHMC

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: As per the government guidelines allowing Covid-19 positive cases to be in home isolation, so far, 2,192 positive cases were in home isolation, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar, here on Wednesday.

The civic body, along with Police and Health Departments, was coordinating in implementation of the guidelines, he said. Previously barricading was done at containment areas and at apartments but at present, containment was being done to the particular isolation home only. The health condition of home isolation persons was being monitored twice daily through phone from Control Room, he said.

In case of emergency, the isolated persons could now be easily shifted to hospital for treatment whereas previously it was difficult because barricading the area caused delays, Lokesh Kumar said. On Tuesday, 17 home isolation persons were shifted to the hospital in time for treatment on emergency basis.

