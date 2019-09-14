22 kg ganja seized; 4 arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons who were allegedly smuggling ganja were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Saturday. The police seized 22 kilograms of ganja, a scooter and mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Indresh Singh, 25; Alwala Manohar Singh, 26; Karri Satti Babu, 27; and, Vangali Nagaraju, 27.

“Indresh Singh, along with Manohar, was sourcing the contraband from Satti Babu and Vangali Nagaraju of Vishakapatnam to sell in the city,” said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP, Task Force.

On Saturday Satti Babu and Vangali Nagaraju came to the city with 22 kg of the contraband to deliver it to Indresh and Manohar. They were apprehended at MGBS. The arrested persons along with the seized stuff were handed over to the Afzalgunj police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter