22 students of Sri Chaitanya fall ill due to food poisoning in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: As many as 22 students of Sri Chaitanya College, Kondapur, fell ill due to food poisoning on Tuesday night. The students (girls) complained of uneasiness soon after having their dinner and many vomited.

Following this, the college management called doctors and extended treatment. In addition to the 22 students, it is learnt that 50 more students also fell ill. On learning about the students health, many parents took wards to home, according to reports.

