22-year-old woman immolates self in Hyderabad

By Author   |   Published: 30th Jan 2018   1:13 am
immolates self
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by immolating herself at Gowri Shankar Colony at Banjara Hills on Monday.

According to the Banjara Hills police, the woman identified as K Pravallika, was married to Ajay Singh, a resident of Rahmath Nagar in December 2016. Misunderstanding cropped up between the two and Ajay started harassing her, the police said.

Unable to bear it, she immolated herself at her parents’ house. Based on her family’s complaint, a case for abetment to suicide was booked against Ajay.


